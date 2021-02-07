WAUKESHA — The Finance Committee will review and act on the tax incremental finance development agreement for the Village at Fox River development at the southeast corner of Highway 59 and Les Paul Parkway at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
On Jan. 21, the Common Council approved a TIF term sheet for the development of a 30-acre mixed-use development project that includes a 174-unit apartment building, convenience store and an additional commercial development.
Since that approval, the city created TIF District 28 and the apartment portion of the development received approval from the Common Council and Plan Commission.
The proposed TIF development agreement proposes the development would be pushed back one year, commencing in 2021 instead of 2020, resulting in the TID closing in 2035.
The total city contribution is $6.825 million with a minimum assessed value of $31 million.
The city will reimburse the developer up to $6.285 million as tax increment is generated by the district.
The city will be holding administrative expenses and 10% of the increment. It is expected the TIF will close in 14 years, after which the taxing jurisdictions would receive additional tax revenue based on the new value of the district.
Also on the agenda, the committee is expected to act on approving to meet in-person as of the next meeting. Common Council meetings are the only city meetings which are attended in-person by voting members. The public is currently not allowed to attend meetings in-person due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
To view the meeting live online, visit https://waukesha. legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. To provide public comment, the public must register by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting at https://waukesha- wi.gov/1907/Public-Comment.