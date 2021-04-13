Angie Vine was at a crossroads in her life. She was working for a family friend’s cleaning business for a few years and felt it may be time to go it on her own.
“I really wanted to do something on my own but then I would chicken out. But I wanted to be my own boss, make my own hours and make sure I could be there for my children and my household,” said Vine.
After the death of her father, Vine decided life was too short and moved forward with starting The Nitpicky Home, a luxury home lifestyle company that focuses on cleaning, organizing and providing design services to clients to make their homes beautiful.
“I have two employees that do all of the cleaning and I focus on design work and organizing,” Vine said. “I’m the most passionate about designing and organizing.”
Vine believes organization has such an important role in everyday life.
“People don’t realize that organization impacts their mental health,” said Vine. “If there is a lot of clutter in your space, it is visually stimulating. It doesn’t make you feel good. It’s kind of an invisible to-do list, a project you didn’t finish. It starts to take a taxing role in your life if you let it go for too long.”
In addition to cleaning and organizing, The Nitpicky House has created their own cleaning products offered to their clients.
“I really wanted to offer something that is totally safe and effective. I started making my own products. I Googled and found things on Pinterest and tried different combinations of different ingredients and I would add in essential oils because they have cleaning properties and the aroma makes it smell nice and clean when you walk in the house,” said Vine.
The Nitpicky Home offers storage design on top of interior design services and has partnered with The Container Store, Chicago Closets and Shelf Genie.
“Through my partners, I have a whole array of vendors to go through to create anything from budget-friendly to 100% custom,” Vine said.
“I believe all three of my services that we offer are important to keeping the household looking and feeling its best.”
To learn more, go to thenitpickyhome.com or call 262894-7446. The Nitpicky Home offers services to Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Milwaukee counties and others in southeastern Wisconsin.