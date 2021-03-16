TOWN OF TRENTON — A fire at West Bend Lakes Golf Club, 1241 South 33, left the clubhouse and its contents a total loss after a fire on Sunday.
“On behalf of the Merkel family, we want to extend our gratitude to all of those firefighters, first responders, police officers and volunteers for servicing our family business today,” said Chris Merkel, owner of West Bend Lakes, in a statement. “The Lakes may have lost a clubhouse, but our foundation, which was built from family, friendship and fellowship of our community, will stand strong again.”
He also thanked Keith Novotny, owner of Cousins Subs in West Bend and Kewaskum, for feeding those public servants.
Around 1:51 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire at West Bend Lakes. Deputies, a Newburg police officer and the Newburg Fire Department responded to the scene. The caller stated smoke was coming from the ceiling of the bar.
The first arriving Newburg officer advised there were flames and smoke observed in the kitchen behind the exhaust hood of the deep fat fryers.
The fire quickly spread into the attic rafters, then out of the roof.
Approximately 20 people were evacuated from the building without injury.
The building is a twostory structure with a pro shop, bar, kitchen and dining area.
Fire personnel ultimately extinguished the fire, which was contained to the main building and did not spread to any other outbuildings.
The building and its contents are a total loss. Estimated value of the structure and contents has not been determined at this time.
The origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newburg Fire Department.
Personnel from Newburg, West Bend, Saukville, Fredonia, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Kewaskum, Allenton, Boltonville, Filmore, Waubeka, Slinger, Hartford and We Energies assisted on scene.
No fire or police personnel were injured.
West Bend Lakes announced they will be open for golf with a cart beginning Monday on a cash and check basis only.