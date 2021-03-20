Fire causes significant damage to Dousman Laundry

DOUSMAN — The Western Lakes Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire at Dousman Laundry, 146 N. Main St., around 1 a.m. Friday morning that caused “significant damage,” according to a WLFD Facebook post. A neighbor called the fire in after seeing smoke coming from the building, the post states.
WLFD Chief Brad Bowen said without the neighbor calling it in the fire could’ve been much larger and impacted neighboring businesses.
“If the resident hadn’t noticed it, we could’ve lost not one but two Dousman businesses and potentially affected the residences on the other sides of the business,” Bowen said.
The fire at Dousman Laundry started in a dryer and extended through the building, resulting in significant damage, the post states.
Bowen said the WLFD does not know how the fire started in the dryer and is conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
The post states there was heavy smoke when the WLFD arrived on scene and firefighters initiated an interior attack on the fire. Bowen said it took firefighters 15 minutes to knock down the initial blaze and additional two hours going through the building to extinguish hot spots in the building.
Additional fire departments assisted with search and suppression efforts. Nobody was injured in the fire.