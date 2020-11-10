THIENSVILLE — When few others had an interest in restoring the historic Victorian building at the corner of Main Street and Buntrock Avenue in Thiensville, Barka and Jesse Daily stepped forward with a vision and a fierce work ethic.
With her history growing up in Kathmandu, his engineering background and their shared love of cooking, the couple started the cheel restaurant featuring food from the Himalayas to the Rockies and grew it into a destination for people throughout southeastern Wisconsin. But on late Sunday afternoon, the Dailys stood among the crowds of onlookers and watched helplessly as smoke and flames poured out of their building.
The building that they put their hearts and souls into every day for the last seven years was significantly damaged. A Facebook post made Monday by the cheel confirmed the building was a total loss.
“It’s significant, certainly in the attic, which sustained the majority of the fire damage,” said Thiensville Fire Chief Brian Reiels Monday. “The question is the water damage that happened below, because there was a lot of water that had to be applied to the fire.”
There was one person in the building at the time, but he got out safely, Jesse Daily said. He said three residents total lived in two apartments above the restaurant.
Reiels said firefighters initially worked in the attic space to try and extinguish the flames, but it simply became too dangerous for them to be up there.
The age of the building complicated matters. Built in 1895, it contained a “balloon frame” in which studs around 20 feet high were used. Today’s construction uses fire stops for every 8 or 10 feet of studs, Reiels said.
“So there were no fire stops between the lower level and the upper level, so it was very, very easy for fire to spread,” he said.
The building had been officially condemned before the Dailys renovated it, and Reiels said they told him that during the process, they had encountered old newspapers that had been used to insulate the walls.
“Once it (the fire) got into some of those void spaces, it just traveled into the attic very, very quickly,” he said.
Reiels said that the state fire marshal has been called to assist with the investigation for a cause, which is standard for a fire of this size. But he added that the cause may never be known.
Fire departments from four counties assisted in either directly helping to put out the fire or filling the stations of those who were.
Reiels said the Dailys put a lot of “sweat equity” into the building and their restaurant and that he really feels for them.
“They really had a cult following,” he said.
Former Thiensville Village Trustee Sam Azinger, a current member of the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary Club, said that Jesse Daily posted online that “We will rebuild.” Azinger added that “undoubtedly Rotarians will be here to help.”
“Once things calm down, we will be given an opportunity to show what being a member of the Rotary family means, and what people of action are all about,” Azinger said.