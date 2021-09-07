Fire reported Sunday at Delafield Pick ’n Save

DELAFIELD — A high-dollar amount of product is expected to be reported lost at a Delafield Pick 'n Save after many fire departments responded to a Sunday morning fire.
There were no injuries reported to any civilians or fire personnel.
According to a press release from Lake Country Fire & Rescue, at about 10:43 a.m. Sunday, the department was dispatched for a possible vehicle fire at the Pick 'n Save at 3161 Village Square Drive, Delafield. Waukesha County Communications upgraded the incident to a structure fire, resulting in automatic mutual aid from other departments.
Upon arrival, heavy fire was found coming from the tractor and trailer which was backed up to the loading dock of the store. According to the release, smoke and heat damage was noted in the storage area of the loading dock and automatic sprinkler heads were activated because of the high heat event.
While the fire inside the store was brought under control quickly, smoke had filled the entire building, resulting in high levels of carbon monoxide.
As crews continued to extinguish the trailer fire, ventilation efforts began inside the store along with shutting down the automatic sprinkler system in an effort to save merchandise.
Assistance was requested from Ken Weber Towing, whose staff was able to pull the trailer away from the store, giving fire personnel better access. The Delafield Department of Public Works also responded to the scene to assist with monitoring the municipal water system and aiding in removing standing water in the loading dock.
The Delafield Police Department and Lake Country Fire & Rescue personnel worked closely with Pick 'n Save management to develop a plan for reoccupying the store.