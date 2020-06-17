NEW BERLIN — The Firehouse Subs location on Moorland Road in New Berlin is now under the ownership of franchisees Eric Erwin, Don Davey and Scott Anthony.
Located at 4824 S. Moorland Road, Suite No. 2 in New Berlin, this restaurant will be the fifth in Wisconsin for these business partners. Erwin is the area representative for the state, working since 2012 to identify and mentor new franchises. He’s worked in the restaurant industry for more than 40 years.
Davey grew up in Manitowoc, played college football for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to play five seasons professionally with the Green Bay Packers before relocating to Florida. He became a fan of Firehouse Subs as a defensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the announcement, and was determined to bring the brand back to his home state of Wisconsin. After playing in the NFL for 10 years, he retired and partnered with Erwin to bring Firehouse Subs to Central Florida and Wisconsin. Anthony has been with Firehouse Subs since 2003 and now owns and operates more than 15 restaurants in Wisconsin and Central Florida, with Erwin and Davey.
The New Berlin Firehouse Subs restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.