Firehouse Subs on Sunset to reopen under new ownership

WAUKESHA — The Firehouse Subs location on Sunset Drive that closed during the Safer-at-Home order will reopen with new family owners who are passionate about the brand.
First-time Firehouse Subs franchisees Michael Rady, Ron Rady and Juan Paez are the new owners of the restaurant, 180 E. Sunset Drive, Suite C, which will reopen soon for takeout and limited capacity dine-in seating, following state and local regulations.
Michael Rady is opening the restaurant with his father, Ron Rady, and brother-in-law, Juan Paez. According to a release, they’re opening this restaurant in memory of Ron’s mother, Sarina, who was a passionate fan of Firehouse Subs. Several members of their family are firefighters and first responders, and these franchisees are especially excited to share the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $321,000 to first responders and public safety organizations in the greater Milwaukee area.
The Sunset Drive location is hiring to fill more than 13 positions, including crew members, shift leaders and restaurant managers. They are looking to fill part- and full-time positions. Interested applicants can stop by the restaurant or call 262-875-3004.