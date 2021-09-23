Firehouse Subs provides Waukesha PD with $18,399 grant

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department was presented with a $18,399 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, money which will be used by the department to purchase four electric assist bikes.
The grant is part of more than $60 million given by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the U.S.
To celebrate the grant and the partnership between the Firehouse Subs Safety Foundation and the Waukesha Police Department, a grant award media event was held Tuesday at Firehouse Subs, 180 E. Sunset Drive, Suite C., Waukesha.