Firehouse Subs to give first responders free subs on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First responders who visit nine Firehouse Subs restaurants in the greater Milwaukee area on Wednesday will receive a free sub from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The giveaway coincides with National Superhero Day.
First responders who visit the sub shop during those hours on Wednesday will receive a complimentary medium Hook & Ladder sub. Local “superheroes” include firefighters, police officers, nurses, doctors, paramedics, EMS drivers and additional health care professionals.
In addition, Kids’ Combos will be given to children for free who are dressed in superhero or first responders gear or costumes.
All restaurants will be also decorated with a superhero theme and employees will be dressing up as heroes. The first 60 “superheroes” to arrive will receive a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation lapel magnet to raise awareness for the foundation that actively gives back to first responders.
Firehouse Subs is built on decades of fire and police service. “We are looking forward to celebrating this fun ‘holiday’ with our communities,” said Eric Erwin, Firehouse Subs Milwaukee area representative and multi-unit franchisee. “Everyone at Firehouse Subs wants to give a big thank you to all local heroes while also giving Milwaukee- based children an opportunity to laugh and have some fun. We just hope to make a few people smile when celebrating them as our real-life superheroes.”