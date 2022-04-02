DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission gave unanimous approval this week for Delafield Oaks Range to be developed at the former Hartland Sportsmen’s Club site.
The commission met on Wednesday to discuss Waukesha County resident Brian Dorow’s proposal. Dorow introduced plans a year ago to resuscitate the long-dormant 35-acre property at 701 Maple Ave. His plans include an indoor firing range, gun and firearm accessory sales and safety training classes. The indoor ranges will be secluded and run with a membership-based model as an option.
Plans also include an event space that will host weddings, conventions and meetings. An outdoor pavilion will be added to the space. Dorow also intends to have hiking trails, and other outdoor game activities such as corn hole and beanbag toss. There will be food services offered through food trucks, grab and go selections, and beer and wine. Outdoor activities may include holidays events such as Easter egg hunts. Special events may include Boy Scout events, hiking and outdoor movie nights. There will be four to six live music events per year and neighborhood gatherings.
The firing range will include a 75-foot range with 16 shooting lanes and a 300-foot range with six individual shooting lanes. All shooting activities will be supervised by NRA trained safety officers. Dorow also has an alcohol safety policy in place. Visitors will get a hand stamp before drinking alcohol, and breath tests will be available to test suspicious individuals. Visitors/guests will have to secure their guns in their cars before being allowed to drink.
The Hartland Sportsmen’s Club was shuttered in 2010 after the city of Delafield revoked the establishment’s permit.
The revocation was in response to an incident involving a pregnant woman who was grazed by a spent, stray bullet from the club’s outdoor firing range as she was dining at the nearby Delafield Brewhaus restaurant.
City Planner Amy Burrows recommended 13 conditions, which includes that the firing ranges must be within an enclosed building at all times, and no shooting activity may be conducted unless a NRA safety officer is there. The final site plan must be reviewed and approved by the Fire Department. All outdoor activities should end at 10 p.m. seven days a week. All conditions must be met before any permits can be given.
No one spoke during Wednesday’s public comment portion of the meeting.
Dan Cahalane, the parks and rec representative on the commission, commented on commissioners receiving only a few emails about Dorow’s proposal.
“It appears based on we had no public comment that you (Dorow) really did reach out after some of these meetings and worked with the neighbors,” he said.
Cahalane added the reality of what Dorow is doing versus what “people perceive as only a small handful was a disconnect,” he said.
Dorow mentioned he knocked on over 85 doors and held routine meetings.
“We’ve had open lines of communication. I tried to make them all happy,” Dorow said.
He said he felt short in his goal of making everyone happy but will continue trying to do so as he moves forward.
“It is going to be one heck of a well-run organization,” Dorow said.