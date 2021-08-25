MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago is a primary area for new housing development, according to a new residential market analysis created by Tracy Cross & Associates, Inc., which was released this month.
Erik Doersching, executive vice president and managing partner with Tracy Cross & Associates, presented the findings to the Village Board last week. The firm conducts residential and real estate market analyses throughout the country with a focus in the Midwest.
The objective of the study was to look at Mukwonago and see the best housing development opportunities there will be during the next five years within the “primary” market. The study did not consider senior housing or affordable housing opportunities.
The study looked at the southwest suburban Milwaukee area and portions of Walworth and Racine counties, with Mukwonago as the center of the study.
Details
“At the end of the day what we discovered was pretty interesting,” Doersching said. “This area for years, probably 1990 through 2008 or so, was capturing about 22% of all residential new construction housing activity, or building permits, and in the last six years that’s dropped in half to an average of about 11%,” he said.
Doersching said the primary Mukwonago area had less multi-family development than other areas of the Milwaukee region. However, what has been developed in the area has “performed extremely well.”
Doersching said the overall Milwaukee region has about 5% vacant housing, which is typical of a balanced market. The southwest suburban Milwaukee area, however, is .9% and Mukwonago specifically is .7%.
“Even though Mukwonago itself has had four new developments open in the last few years, that hasn’t been sufficient enough,” he said. “There’s still pent-up demand. (In) the Mukwonago primary market area ... there could be 3,000 new homes, both for sale and rental introduced, and yet, I’m not sure that that demand will be satisfied, given what we know is under construction now and is in the planning pipeline.”
Overall, the study found that there is a great opportunity for new housing development, he said.
“There is now a huge disparity in this market between new construction for sale and the resale market ... leaving in its wake the opportunity for housing in the $260,000-$450,000 range,” he said.
Recommendations within the study are very specific, with seven different product lines proposed. The range of recommended developments would create a “full and true hierarchy of housing” in the village, Doersching said.
These recommended developments include a 60unit apartment; a 160-unit apartment; a 40-unit ranch villa/duplex development; a 30-unit townhome development; a 20-unit ranch villa development; a 40-unit single family home development; and a 50-unit single family home development.
Details related to lot dimensions, the average base price of the home/average rent, the square footage of the home, features and amenities and more are also outlined in the study.
“(The recommendation for the village) is to work with the developers to try to work together to come up with a way to offer (these) products,” Doersching said. “If they can achieve that and they want to grow residentially, they will be able to capture a disproportionate share of demand because we’re not seeing it elsewhere in the market area.”
John Fellows, interim economic development director and community planner with the village, said his key takeaway is that there is capacity in the market for all of the recommended developments.
Fellows said that the study will be used as a reference document as proposed projects are brought before the Village Board. The village will also look at the study as they rewrite their zoning codes, he said.