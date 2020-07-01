WAUWATOSA — The first of The Bartolotta Restaurants locations, Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993, will reopen July 8 with safety precautions in place. Ristorante Bartolotta, as well as the other restaurants in the group, closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we prepare to reopen, we are grateful for the continued support of our community and our partners, but most importantly we are thankful for our team members who did not give up on us during this time,” said The Bartolotta Restaurants co-founder and owner Paul Bartolotta. “This has been a challenging time for our community, but we are ready to move forward.
“We have taken that time to meticulously reexamine our service, safety, and hygiene standards, down to the most precise detail, in order to deliver an experience that our guests have come to expect from us.”
Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 is reopening with a fully reimagined menu experience, a collaboration between Chef Bartolotta and Executive Chef Juan Urbieta, that invites guests to take a “summer tasting tour” of Italy, according to the announcement. The menu will alternate during the summer, focusing on different regions, and flavors, of the country. The first menu will be un Viaggio in Toscana, a tribute to Tuscany.
The menu will offer a traditional Italian Tuscan meal for $59 per person. Guests will be able to build their own experience by choosing an antipasti (appetizer), primi (pasta course), secondi (main course), and dolci (dessert).
Face masks are required for staff members and guests and reservations are required. There will be temperature checks upon entry, as well as custom-made safety partitions between tables and booths.