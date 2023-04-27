In this photo provided by Seres Therapeutics, technicians use an anaerobic chamber to prepare oral microbiome drugs for clinical studies in the company's Cambridge, Mass., facility in May 2022. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill made from healthy bacteria found in human waste to fight dangerous gut infections — an easier way of performing so-called fecal transplants. (Genevieve de Manio/Seres Therapeutics via AP)