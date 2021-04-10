RICHFIELD — The Joint Review Board met Monday, and gave the final approval needed for Richfield to have its first tax incremental financing district.
The TID will be formed on a single property, about 10.32 acres at the southwest corner of Endeavor Drive and Richfield Parkway. That parcel will be the location of a new Quest Engineering facility, scheduled to begin construction at the end of this month and be completed this fall.
TIDs are areas in which properties are removed from the normal tax rolls. While the base value and taxes existing when the district is formed continue being paid in the normal fashion to different taxing authorities – municipality, school district, county — any additional tax increment created by new development within the TID is kept within the district.
Municipalities often use TID funds to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer; in some cases the money is borrowed for costs up from and then paid back using TID money collected over the lifetime of the district.
Richfield’s first TID will fund incentives for the Quest development, as well as infrastructure improvements to the roads around the site. Village Administrator Jim Healy said the TID was approved unanimously by the Joint Review Board, which includes representation from each taxing authority the district property is within.
The Quest project is expected to create 28 new, full-time jobs in Richfield with an average salary of $66,000. The roughly 95,000-square-foot facility will add about $8.5 million in value to the village, according to TID documents.