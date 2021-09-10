First round of ‘Grow Solar’ homeowners prepare for installation

Joanna Salinas, Waukesha County Green Team outreach coordinator, told The Freeman that the group purchasing program reached its “second tier” and is on its way to hitting the “third tier,” creating larger discounts for those taking part in the program.
The program was first started by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) and is offered through the Waukesha County Green Team as well as the Heart of the City (HOC). The program launched in June.
The program hosts “Solar Power Hours” or education events about solar power.
“Anyone who participates in the program and purchases solar in a certain time frame gets rebates on their solar by kind of pooling all that buyer power and (it) reduces the price for everyone,” Salinas said.
A competitive bid process was used and All Energy Solar was selected as the solar installer for the program.
As tiers of the program are met, All Energy Solar gives additional rebates.
There are four tiers of discounts. The second tier was 150 kiloWatts of power and the group is working towards the third tier of 250 Kw. The average house is about eight Kw of solar, Salinas said. Approximately 20 people are currently signed up under the program.
Salinas said the program is a tremendous vehicle for residents to take control of their own energy futures.
“Solar not only reduces the carbon emissions at every house ... but it also allows residents to become more energy-independent and it increases their property values,” Salinas said. “Then it saves a percentage of their energy bill every single year.”
Federal tax credits and energy rebates are available. After rebates are utilized, Salinas said the net cost to install solar panels onto a home is approximately $13,000-$15,000. A typical homeowner will pay off the cost in about 10 to 12 years, Salinas said.
“We are incredibly appreciative to the city of Waukesha, they are our municipal partner for this program, and there’s been really an outpouring of interest from city of Waukesha residents because of that,” she said.
For more information on the program, visit