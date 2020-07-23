HARTFORD — The nearly 16-month construction work is nearly complete and tenants began moving last week into the new 82-unit apartment building in downtown Hartford — Rincon 225.
The project, completed by Greywolf Partners, Inc. in the area of State and Main streets, is one of the key points in the city’s downtown redevelopment plan.
“We moved our first residents in on July 17. Our office is now open in the building which will be open week days at least from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays. We’re excited about showing off our new building,” said Greywolf residential Vice President Susan Isparides. “The building has been turned over to management, but the construction team is still there finishing up on the punch list of final items that need to be completed which should be done by the end of the month. The landscaping work should start this week which should be done in about a week or so. They are on some final details now.”
Isparides said the first new tenants to move into the building were longtime Hartford resident Gerry and Sally Wagner.
“Sally was the first person to call me for information and the first to rent as well as the first to move in,” Isparides said.
Isparides said there are seven families living in the building now and many more will be moving in this week.
“We had some delays due to transportation and the virus issues going on. But things that have been delayed have been all cosmetic issues. We're still finishing up with artwork and some furniture,” Isparides said. “We have a model set up. We’ve had around 300 people view the building, many of them during Maxwell Street Day earlier this month.
“We are going to have a grand opening — probably at the end of August or September,” Isparides said. “We want to be sure we have all our furniture in place and all the artwork on the walls.”
The 92-unit, five-floor building has underground parking along with one, two and three-bedroom apartments.
The development company has a main office on the first floor along with a club room (the Rincon room), a coffee bar, and a mail and package delivery room.
In the underground parking area there is also a pet washing station and a car wash station along with a bike repair area.
The building was constructed on several lots which were merged into one large lot for the complex. The lots were located at 23-25 W. State St., 33-35, W. State St., 37 West State St. and 212 N. Johnson St. on the north end of the city’s downtown.
After construction began on the Rincon project began last year City Administrator Steve Volkert expressed excitement about the downtown's future. “We feel that there’s a real momentum downtown and once the apartments are filled with over 100 new residents, we feel the sky’s the limit as to how active it will become,” Volkert said.