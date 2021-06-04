BROOKFIELD — Fiserv, Inc., a Brookfield- based global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced Thursday they have been ranked in the Fortune 500 for the sixth consecutive year. The magazine ranked Fiserv, Inc. 205 for 2021, rising more than 100 positions from 2020, among U.S. companies ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Fiserv also has the 99th highest market value among the Fortune 500, as of March 31, 2021, the press release added.
“The past year has presented a unique set of challenges that transformed the world in a short space of time,”
Fiserv President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano said. “I am proud of how our associates adapted to a new way of working to support our clients in keeping their operations running. We are committed to earning our clients’ trust every day to deliver the solutions and services their customers need.”
Fortune 500 companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years.