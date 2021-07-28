BROOKFIELD — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $269 million.
The Brookfield-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.
The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.86 billion, also topping Street forecasts.
Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.71 billion.
Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.60 per share.
Fiserv shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S& P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.