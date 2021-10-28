BROOKFIELD — Fiserv Inc. on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $428 million.
The Brookfield-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.47 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.
The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.96 billion, meeting Street forecasts.
Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.55 to $5.60 per share.