BROOKFIELD — Paying for gas just got a lot easier at more than 11,500 gas stations around the country with Fiserv, Inc.’s “Alexa, pay for gas” technology.
At more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations in the United States, customers can now pull up to the pump and say, “Alexa, pay for gas.” Alexa will confirm the station location, pump number, and then activate the pump. The customer can then select the fuel grade on the pump and begin fueling, with payment completed automatically after fueling.
This process will be available for consumers with Alexa-enabled vehicles, devices like Echo Auto, or the Alexa app on smartphones.
The commerce experience – including geo-location at Exxon and Mobil stations, pump activation, payment processing, and payment tokenization – is powered by digital commerce technology from Fiserv. “Alexa, pay for gas” payments are made digitally via Amazon Pay, allowing consumers to securely use the payment method associated with their Amazon account; no additional sign-up or separate account is required.
“Changing consumer expectations and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are accelerating demand for contactless payment interactions
that span digital and physical worlds,” said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “The age of omnicommerce is here, and voiceactivated smart devices are playing a pivotal role in enabling people to make purchases with speed, ease and convenience.”
The demand for services like “Alexa, pay for gas” has grown as more consumers want the ability for contactless payments.
“At Amazon, we’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier whether at home or on-the-go,” said Patrick Gauthier, vice president of Amazon Pay. “While travel looks different today than it ever has before, we’re excited to be working with ExxonMobil and Fiserv on this unique and delightful experience that enables customers to securely pay for gas using just their voice with Amazon Alexa and Amazon Pay.”