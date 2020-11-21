BROOKFIELD — Fiserv, Inc. has worked with ExxonMobil to create a new omnichannel commerce experience within the enhanced Google Pay mobile application.
ExxonMobil has launched a new contactless payment capability that lets consumers use Google Pay to digitally pay at the pump, either by scanning a QRcode on the pump or by activating the pump from within the Google Pay app on iOS or Android.
The pump activation, payment tokenization, payment processing, and digital receipt delivery are powered by omnichannel commerce technology from Brookfield-headquartered Fiserv, according to the announcement. Payments are made via a consumer’s existing Google Pay account; no additional application download or separate account is required.
“We designed Google Pay to help consumers and merchants engage and transact more conveniently and securely,” said Josh Woodward, director of Google Pay.
Fiserv already offers account processing and digital banking solutions, among others, for a variety of brick-and-mortar clients.
“As more people get back on the road, we’re offering a variety of ways to pay at the pump while reducing contact, and ultimately providing a better fueling experience,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager at ExxonMobil.