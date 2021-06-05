This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers. Fisher-Price says it is recalling a model of its baby soothers, Friday, June 4, 2021, after the deaths of four infants who were placed on their backs unrestrained in the devices and later found on their stomachs. In a joint statement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fisher-Price said Friday it is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock ’n Glide Soothers, which are designed to mimic the motion of a baby being rocked in someone’s arms. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)