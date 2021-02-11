WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, offered an amendment at a committee markup of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion budget reconciliation plan. The amendment directs the Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) to submit a report to Congress on the impact an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 would have on small businesses.
“The pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for countless businesses over the last year,” Fitzgerald said. “Especially during this difficult time, the government should be a resource to create jobs – not take them away.
“The Congressional Budget Office projects that 1.4 million jobs will be lost from a $15 national minimum wage. Further studies have indicated similar negative consequences from a $15 minimum wage.
“We need to learn more about the impact of the Democrat proposal to more than double the federal minimum wage and particularly the impact that such a change would have on small businesses in the middle of a pandemic.”
Democrats blocked Fitzgerald’s proposal by a voice vote.