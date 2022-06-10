WASHINGTON COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, announced that the Small Business Pipeline Act of 2022, which he co-introduced, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by a margin of 368-52 on Wednesday.
The bill would allow Small Business Administration Small Business Development Centers to provide information and assistance to small businesses to establish and improve work-based learning programs, according to a news release.
Programs include work-based learning opportunities, apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeship programs and other job training efforts, according to the release.
“In Wisconsin and across the country, small businesses are struggling to recruit skilled employees, particularly in the manufacturing sector,” Fitzgerald said in the release. “In order to bolster our supply chains, and reinvigorate the American economy, we must connect our skilled labor market with real-world workforce development that does not require thousands of dollars in student loan debt.”
According to the release, “if signed into law, SBA Small Business Development Centers will become reliable assets to help alleviate the labor shortage.”