HARTFORD — Just weeks after removing its self-imposed limits on Class A liquor permits, the city has five applicants working through the process for stores to be able to sell alcohol.
Last month, the Common Council met on April 20 and removed the population-based limitation Hartford previously had on the number of Class A licenses it allowed. Class A licenses allow sale of intoxicant beverages for off-premise consumption, such as at liquor, grocery or convenience stores. There were none available in the city under the previous limits.
Tuesday, the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee approved five such licenses, in a meeting held immediately before the Common Council. City Administrator Steve Volkert said the applications will go forward to the Common Council at its next meeting later this month for final approval.
The permits approved at committee were for:
■ Casey’s, at 1300 W. Sumner St.
■ El Mercadito Merza, 766 Grand Ave.
■ Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly, 1566 East Sumner St.
■ Kwik Trip, 1411 E. Sumner St.
■ Walmart, 1220 Theil St.
The previous limit on the number of Class A licenses was self-imposed by the city in 1978, according to city information. State law imposes no limit on Class A licenses. Volkert said last month the restriction was to protect independent local liquor stores in Hartford.
The matter came to the Common Council last month after Piggly Wiggly obtained one of Hartford’s available Class B licenses; Class B allows alcohol sales for on-or-off-premise consumption, and is the license type designed for bars and restaurants.
The concern for the city was that if Class A licenses were unavailable, stores would start taking up the remaining Class B licenses, and Class B licenses are limited based on population by state regulations.
Piggly Wiggly made it known last month that they would convert to a Class A license if more were made available.
Festival Foods has liquor sales on temporary hold
HARTFORD — The Common Council this week approved placing Festival Food’s liquor license on hold for a year, allowing them to avoid its revocation for lack of use while the company builds its new Hartford store.
Festival Foods purchased the old Kmart property at the end of last year. The company also purchased Hilldale Liquor in Hartford in February, in order to obtain a liquor permit before the Common Council’s recent decision to allow greater numbers of liquor licenses.
The store was briefly closed while improvements were made, but Festival then reopened Hilldale on May 1. Shortly after, however, the landlord of the building gave Festival notice to vacate the space by June 1.
“We had undertaken quite a bit of work, and our plan was to continue operating until our new location was completed,” said Brian Bauman of Festival. “Now we find ourselves in a position where we need to basically undo what we did.”
Festival requested the Common Council take the action.