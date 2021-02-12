WEST BEND — Dr. Larry Porter, who turned 70 on Feb. 2, has been practicing dentistry for 50 years. During his decades-long career, Porter has mainly served clients in West Bend and Washington County, but has traveled as far as Mexico to provide care to those who need it.
Porter recently retired from practicing dentistry at Albrecht Free Clinic, 908 West Washington Street, after joining the clinic in 2016.
At the free clinic, Porter mainly worked with adults to provide basic dentistry and some minor surgeries, such as extractions and fillings. Other specialists in the area have provided services at their own offices for root canals, complicated extractions and other more difficult cases.
“There’s a portion of the population that kind of falls through the cracks and they don’t have insurance or the wherewithal to actually take care of the problems that they have, and just like the medical part of the free clinic, the dental part tries to service that particular part of society that may not fit somewhere else,” said Porter.
The facility relies on volunteer dentists and hygienists.
“The staff is such a pleasure to work with. They’re really, really professional and they’re just top notch,” he said. “Ruth (Henkle) is a great administrator. She does a terrific job keeping things going over there, which isn’t always easy because you’re constantly fundraising.”
Porter grew up in a small town in upstate New York called Oneida. He graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1974 and practiced for about 10 years in Milwaukee. In 1985, Porter, his wife and children moved to West Bend where he opened up a practice, Downtown Family Dentistry. The practice is now owned and operated by father and son, Timothy and Kyle Merry.
“I was really, really blessed because I had a great staff of people that I worked with and we all had a lot of fun,” he said.
Porter also traveled over the border to perform dental services in Mexico alongside his classmates, including Jeff Winn of Janesville and Paul Tyberg of West Bend.
Dennis Olla, a youth minister whose family were missionaries in Mexico, established an orphanage, Esperanza Viva, or Living Hope in English, in Puebla, Mexico in the mid- to late-1990s.
“When we lived there, we saw the need and a friend of mine started this orphanage in Puebla,” said Olla.
Porter agreed to open a clinic inside the orphanage for the kids. He made several trips down to Mexico to provide care. A second orphanage was later established in Huajuapan de León in the state of Oaxaca.
Equipment and chairs were sent to both clinics, which was also used by local dentists.
“When you do something for 50 years, you feel blessed that you can do it. I think a big part of what we do in dentistry is we take care of people,” said Porter.
In addition to providing services at the clinic, Porter also volunteers at Marquette University School of Dentistry two days per week as a parttime faculty member. He works with dental students during their clinics and labs.
He and his wife, Chris Porter, also remain active in the West Bend community. Larry Porter is on the Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Board and served on the Riverwalk Committee, and Chris Porter is part of the West Bend Downtown Association Board of Directors. The couple built Toucan Food & Custard before selling to the Moore family in 2017.
“You feel like it’s good to give back to the community, and dentistry’s been very good to me. I enjoy working with people, patients and staff,” said Porter. “It’s just been a big part of my life.”
More information about Albrecht Free Clinic, including services and volunteer opportunities, can be found at www.albrechtfreeclinic.org/.