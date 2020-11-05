Flag store moving to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — Flyrite Corporation in Germantown is under new management and its retail store is moving to Cedarburg at W63-N677 Washington Ave.
Cedarburg resident Michal Riege is the new owner and she said she is excited to welcome customers into her new business.
“We just thought it would be a unique and really good business to bring to Cedarburg,” she said. Flyrite sells a variety of flags and its Flyrite Tangle Free Flag Pole Holder kits. Residents can buy a flag to support their favorite sports team or purchase a flag for a birthday party or a gender reveal party. Flyrite also sells military flags, the American flag, state flags and a variety of other flags from different countries.
In addition, the flag store sells garden flags and flags for cars.
“I think it’s timeless,” Riege said about flags. “ Everybody wants a flag.”
Flyrite will continue to manufacture its flag poles in Germantown.
“I’m starting to carry some other patriotic type items like hats, pictures and little knick-knacks,” Riege said.
She added that most of the products they sell are made in the United States.
The grand opening is expected to be this Saturday and Sunday. The hours of the store will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Riege said they may extend their hours in the future.
For more information, visit flyritecorp.com. The website may still be under construction. If you would like to place an order during this time call 262-253-0778 or email Flyrite@wi.rr.com.