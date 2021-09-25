WAUKESHA — Flight for Life is planning to add two helicopters to its fleet in December that will also have a new paint scheme.
The organization’s existing aircraft will be kept as back-ups, according to Friday’s announcement.
“Introducing new aircraft is a critical step in expanding service to our communities,” said Leif Erickson, executive director of Flight For Life. “While we have utilized our current aircraft for 13 years, totaling over 5,000 hours, with great success, this advanced technology will expand our capabilities immensely and allow Flight For Life to continue offering safe, high-quality, customer-oriented and efficient medical transportation throughout the region — including at our newly-announced base at Burlington Municipal Airport.”
The new helicopters are EC145 C2E model and features will include a brand new, state-of-the-art medical interior and an increased avionics package with live satellite tracking, dual autopilot control system, realtime weather radar, in-flight cockpit reporting, and terrain and collision awareness avoidance systems.
According to the announcement, the improved avionics system also allows for the Flight for Life communication center to monitor aircraft system statuses, like fuel levels and fluid temperatures, in real time – helping provide additional safety to FFL crews and patients.
In addition, the new helicopters will have a new paint scheme for the first time in almost 30 years.
More information about the aircraft is available at