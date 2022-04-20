FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida Gov. DeSantis on Tuesday, April 19, asked the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, the latest salvo in a feud between the Republican and the media giant. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)