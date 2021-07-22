FOCO Releases Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Merchandise

WISCONSIN — FOCO announced a new line of commemorative products celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns.
The collection of products celebrates the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and includes collectable bobbleheads, plush toys, accessories, bags, ornaments and more.
The bobbleheads feature commemorative Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Champions bases and nameplates in the front for all Bucks fans to admire.
“For the first time in decades, the reigning champs play in Milwaukee,” said Matthew Katz, senior licensing manager at FOCO. “After a bubble finish to last year’s season, and a condensed schedule for this year, seeing the Bucks raise the Larry O’Brien trophy in a packed house is something to cheer. We’re excited to give fans the chance to celebrate some more with officially licensed gear commemorating their team’s championship,” Katz continued.
FOCO’s Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Champions merchandise is available online at www.foco.com.