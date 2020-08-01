WEST BEND — A new stop for area food trucks could be the Fleet Farm parking lot. Fleet Farm, 3815 West Washington St., requested a conditional use permit from West Bend to carry out a mobile food truck operation in the northeast corner of the parking lot.
After viewing the request, city staff felt a mobile food truck vendor would be acceptable at the location as it would not interfere with the retail store operations.
“Our goal is to allow a fun and exciting bonus to our customer base, as well as doing our part to help the surrounding area’s small business food trucks,” said Fleet Farm General Manager Robert Foster in a letter to city staff.
The company stated that the sales area will be exclusively in this part of the parking lot. Foster explained that due to the lot’s size, customers would be able to safely patronize the food truck.
A September 2018 site plan for the development notes 613 standard parking and 14 barrier-free parking stalls are provided for the main retail store.
Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m., which are the same posted hours as the Fleet Farm retail store. The days and hours of food truck operations will vary within these times to allow more flexibility for the vendor. Food trucks would be scheduled around larger store events and dates to benefit the trucks, such as Orange Friday and Black Friday.
Fleet Farm is not proposing any additional signage, but will utilize the retail store’s roadside electronic sign, in-store bulletin boards and social media to advertise food truck vendors.
In addition to the request from Fleet Farm, city staff also recommended that food trucks should be on an intermittent basis and trucks must be removed from the site each day. They are not allowing temporary signage on-site. It is the responsibility of the food truck vendor to dispose of waste and clean up the area at the end of each day.
The West Bend Fleet Farm, which opened in November 2019, includes a 190,000-square-foot store and a 7,000-square-foot gas station and convenience store. Demolition of the former site of the West Bend Fleet Farm, 1637 West Washington St., began this week. Kwik Trip, Inc. has purchased the land and will be constructing West Bend’s fourth Kwik Trip gas station. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2021.