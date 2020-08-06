TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The past few weeks, Foolery’s Liquid Therapy in the Town of Oconomowoc has been confiscating more and more fake IDs with 16 of them being handed to bouncers in one weekend recently.
The concern, however, is that these fake IDs are getting more and more realistic, to the point where it’s becoming difficult for security and even police officers to differentiate between real and fake.
“These licenses are perfect and you can’t tell the difference between holding your own and holding theirs,” Town of Oconomowoc Police Officer Tim Patoka said.
Foolery’s General Manager Bryant Johnson said fake IDs have always been a problem for the bar — which is going on its 11th year of business.
However, Patoka said the IDs are nothing like they used to be.
“You used to look at them and laugh and now we look at them and just can’t tell,” Patoka said. “I can run the card through the system and see if there is a person on file and tell if it’s fake. Bouncers can’t do that.”
A simple Google search yields numerous websites that will send fake IDs to people for over $100 — using payment of money orders, Bitcoin or even just Amazon gift cards.
Johnson said he is frustrated that there are no serious repercussions for underage drinkers who possess these fake IDs.
“We take it and they leave, so the next day they get another one sent to them,” Johnson said. “But what if one of those kids gets in here and drives home drunk and kills somebody.”
Johnson said he is working with the police as well as the Tavern League of Wisconsin to implement change.
Johnson said it’s worrisome because he knows if the kids aren’t coming to
Foolery’s to drink with their fake IDs, they’re most likely going somewhere with more relaxed security.
“They’ll just go somewhere else,” Johnson said.
Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office did not respond to emailed questions and phone calls for comment on this story and Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper was unavailable to answer questions as well.