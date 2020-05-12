PORT WASHINGTON — The Barry Company, a leading southeast Wisconsin commercial real estate company headquartered in downtown Milwaukee, announced last week that it has sold 3.48 acres of vacant industrial land located at 1220 Bywater Drive, sold to MJD Developments LLC.
The Seller was Allen Edmonds Corporation and the transaction was brokered by David Buckley from Barry Commercial Real Estate Services and Tom Didier from RE/MAX United - Port Washington.
On 3/31/2020 an adjacent parcel of 1.003 acres was sold to Harbor City Holdings, LLC from the same ownership also brokered by David Buckley and Tom Didier. Both Buyers plan to develop the property for their business.