WEST BEND — The former Boston Store on 1291 W. Paradise Drive has been sold to City Pointe LLC in Brookfield for $3.6 million.
According to City Assessor’s Office records, the sale closed on June 23 for lots 1201 W. Paradise Drive and 1195 W. Paradise Drive.
City Assessor Jeff Yoder confirmed that the property has been sold to City Pointe LLC, but said he does not know of any interested renters yet. There is no further information on what price City Pointe LLC plans to lease their new space at either.
City Pointe LLC did not respond for comment before the deadline of this article.
The sale also includes the standalone strip mall that used to be home to Pier 1 Imports and now houses Subway, Check ’n Go, and Great Clips. This standalone strip mall was assessed in 2019 at $969,300.
The records also detailed that the 61,562 square foot building has been in West Bend for over 20 years now.
Back in 2018, Boston Stores across the state announced that they were set to close their locations including this one in West Bend. Now, three years later, this former Boston Store location sells at over $3 million.
Although the future of this vacant building remains unknown under the new owners, it does indicate that more business is coming to West Bend and the city is developing quickly.