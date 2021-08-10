GERMANTOWN — A property in Germantown will have new life breathed into it, as the Village Board recently took action to allow the long-troubled parcel to be redeveloped into a new self-storage business.
The Village Board last week approved three actions, to amend the village’s future land use map for and rezone the parcel at W219-N11588 Appleton Ave. and to approve the conditional use permit required for outdoor storage at that location. The development brought forward by TR Capital LLC will include three buildings of indoor storage units on the West End of the property and outdoor space at the East End of the property for storage of boats, RVs and other vehicles.
“The purpose of this application is to redevelop the site ... This site does have a DNR cap installed due to some previous contamination,” Germantown Associate Planner Emily Zandt said.
The property, 3.65 acres, has a paved cap installed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over about an acre of the land, to prevent previous contamination being disturbed, according to Zandt. During discussion, several trustees mentioned the land being used years ago as a dump site for various debris and chemicals.
The self-storage business project will include cleaning up the site. A representative of TR Capital attended the meeting, and said the outdoor storage area will be on and around the DNR cap area, where regulations prohibit buildings being constructed. It was installed in 2006, and must remain in place for 30 years from that time, until 2036, according to DNR rules.
“This site desperately needs to be cleaned up,” Community Development Director Jeff Retzlaff said.
The Village Board approved all three items needed for the project unanimously.
“This thing’s been an eyesore and a dump since I was a kid. I mean, it’s been around a long time, and I think this is fantastic that something is finally going to clean that up,” Trustee Rick Miller said.
The property was rezoned from business to manufacturing. In the new zoning, the indoor storage units are a permitted use, and the outdoor storage stalls are permitted under the conditional use application the Village Board approved.
During discussion, several trustees brought up the outdoor storage as a concern. While that area will be fenced with trees planted as a buffer according to the developer, trustees asked several questions about how it will be maintained to ensure its appearance remains respectable, and does not cause visual nuisance in the area.
Retzlaff noted the developer making the proposal has run similar businesses before with success, and the conditional use permit gives the village power to bring the business back before the board, if there is any problem with the site. He and Zandt also noted that with the DNR cap there, there are few things that can be done with the property, and the current proposal gives the village the opportunity to have the parcel improved.
An engineered site plan will have to go to the Plan Commission before the storage facility can be constructed.