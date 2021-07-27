MILWAUKEE — The foundation created by the family of former Fiserv CEO Jeff Yabuki announced Monday it has donated $20 million to Children’s Wisconsin to address integrated mental and behavioral health care at every Children’s Wisconsin primary care and urgent care location.
According to the release, the gift from the Yabuki Family Foundation is the largest single gift in Children’s history.
The donation will help to expand the health care organization’s program to at least 36 full-time, masters-prepared therapists who will work side-by-side with pediatricians in every Children’s primary and urgent care location. More than 175,000 kids are seen by Children’s Wisconsin pediatricians during routine checkups or at an urgent care visit. This holistic integration of mental and behavioral health creates a new standard for evaluation, treatment and access to services for children, according to the release.
When fully staffed in 2023, the program has the potential to benefit more than a third of the pediatric population in southeastern Wisconsin.
Therapists and pediatricians will collaborate to address concerns such as anxiety, depression, trauma and suicidal ideation, as well as attention difficulties, sleep challenges and disruptive behaviors.
“Doing so will ensure kids have immediate access to expert help, rather than the current process of lengthy waits for referrals and mental health appointments. Additional aspects of the new program include dedicated support staff to help families seamlessly access the array of services, additional access to psychiatry for further diagnosis and prescription consults, and advanced training on mental and behavioral health for Children’s Wisconsin pediatricians. These mental health services will be available to kids at all Children’s primary and urgent care locations by the end of 2023,” according to the release.
The Yabuki family’s gift also supports the creation of an endowed mental and behavioral health research chair and analytics team to monitor program efficacy, improve and evolve the initiative and ultimately, to share best practices with pediatricians and pediatric health systems locally, regionally and nationally. Other funds will help expand research efforts, including a dedicated focus on understanding and reducing the increasing rate of suicide among kids.
The Yabuki Family Foundation was established by Jeff Yabuki, who served as CEO of Wisconsin-based Fiserv from 2005 to 2020. Yabuki’s younger brother’s depression went undiagnosed during childhood, and in 2017, Craig Yabuki died by suicide, leaving behind a wife and three young children, according to the release.