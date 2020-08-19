TOWN OF DELAFIELD — The once popular Lake Country bar Kim’s Lakeside is slated to be razed this week to make way for a future single-family home.
Carl Tomich, of Westridge Builders, Inc., confirmed the news on Tuesday.
Tomich, who has owned the property since 2006, said bar owner Kim Thompson declined to renew the lease for the business, so the homebuilder has decided to demolish the former house turned tavern and construct a new home in its place.
“The whole lot is for sale to build a new home on, otherwise we are in the process of designing what to build on it,” Tomich said. “There are very strict restrictions on what you can build and what you can’t.”
Thompson apparently closed the bar in late March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s Safer at Home order, and has not reopened it, Tomich said.
Attempts to reach Thompson, who also owns Kim: A Gourmet Pizza Pub in Oconomowoc, were unsuccessful on Tuesday.
It wasn’t clear Tuesday just how long the building had been a bar but it’s been at least 14 years.
When Tomich bought the property, it was being operated as the Airman’s Sandtrap, but Thompson ran Kim’s Lakeside at the site for roughly a dozen years.
The bar briefly gained statewide notice in early March of this year, when it hosted a memorial event for Dale Hudson, who was one of five people killed in the Feb. 26 shooting at Molson Coors in Milwaukee.
Hudson was a regular at the bar, and the tavern decided to change the name of its annual ice-fishing tournament to “Huddy’s Fisheree” in his honor.