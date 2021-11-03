WAUKESHA — The former Gold’s Gym site may have some redevelopment in the near future, since the Plan Commission approved a rezoning request and a certified survey map for the site last week.
The site is connected to the Moreland Plaza, home of a few Waukesha businesses, including the Moreland Plaza Pharmacy and Sal’s Pizza.
It is located directly behind the Starbucks at 801 W. Moreland Blvd., which is connected to Taqueria Guadalajara #2.
A business that was recently closed within the Moreland Plaza was Spring Garden, previously located at 821 W. Moreland Blvd. After more than nine years at their location, Gold’s Gym closed their doors at 831 W. Moreland Blvd. in July of 2018.
Last week, the commission approved a rezoning request for the B-1 PUD Neighborhood Business Planned Unit Development site, allowing for rezoning that would permit a zero lot line between 831 and 827 Moreland Boulevard. The commission also approved a two-lot certified survey map to split off the anchor tenant space, or 831 Moreland Blvd., from the shopping center. Doug Koehler, principal planner for the city, said the rezoning splits the space that was formerly Gold’s Gym from the rest of the strip, all located on a 4-acre parcel.
“(The 831 space) has been vacant now for some time,” Koehler said. “The owner has been trying to come up with ways to reuse or redevelop the site. They feel that probably redeveloping that space is going to be the most marketable (thing to do) ... if it’s on its own parcel.”
Koehler said current development plans have not yet been brought before the city for 831 W. Moreland Blvd. He said the developer does intend to keep the shopping center side of the building the same.
When a resident inquired about a self-storage business proposal for the site, Koehler said such a proposal was brought before the city for the site at one time, but staff opposed it. They’re now looking at new ways to redevelop the site, with no specific proposals at this time.
“Any (new development plans for the site) will need to come before the Plan Commission for approval and we’ve encouraged the developer also to work with the alderman in the neighborhood before bringing plans forward so everyone’s on the same page,” Koehler said.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said he understood what the developer it trying to do in this case. He said, in his opinion, it gives the city more authority over what is developed there, and also gives the developer the ability to sell just that property, if that’s their desire.