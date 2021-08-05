Former Olympia seeing drastic changes

OCONOMOWOC — If the reality that the Olympia corridor is going to look a whole lot different than it used to hadn’t set it in for people before, it should now as the former resort has undergone serious work in the last few weeks.
There used to be a collection of trees separating the resort and some of the condominiums adjacent to the property, which are now gone. A lot of the resort has been torn down and large mounds of dirt have replaced where the resort used to sit.
Looking ahead, Wangard Partners plans on building apartments where the former resort was before it continues onto the retail portion of the corridor in coming years.