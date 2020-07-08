Former Pewaukee High student starts cold-pressed juice business

WAUKESHA — After a difficult journey with Crohn’s disease and a visit to “death’s doorstep, so to speak,” a former Pewaukee High School student has pursued a business he never expected — cold-pressed juices.
Now, his cold-pressed juices called Healthy Roots are sold nationally.
Devon Brent said the journey began in September of 2008, when, as a high school freshman, he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.
Brent said his case of Crohn’s was one of the most severe cases doctors have been able to document.
“I pretty much was virtually living in the hospital for kind of most of my high school,” he said. “Looking back on everything now, I’ve had 34 hospitalizations, I’ve had 18 blood transfusions, I had four surgeries. My freshman year of high school I got an ileectomy ... in 2016 I had a total colectomy, so I ended up having the entire large intestine removed.”
After his recovery, Brent was first introduced to juicing by his doctor, who called it “the fountain of youth” and recommended he have at least one cold-pressed juice a day.
Brent recovered from home for about a year and half.
“I got down to 100 pounds and I’m about six feet tall,” he said.
Devon got a part-time job at Elite Nutrition and started experimenting with juicing, making over 2,000 combinations.
However, the business temporarily closed down, so he started looking at his own options.
“What a lot of people kind of experience I think when they start the juicing process is that it’s really difficult to do consistently, it’s a lot of time, it’s a lot of work, you need so much raw produce to make just a glass of juice and it ends up spoiling very quickly so a lot of people that have busy lifestyles ... we don’t always have a lot of time to do products like that,” he said.
In March of 2016, Brent became an LLC with a grab-and-go model of juices at a rental kitchen in Waukesha.
“Instead of serving it in a glass, we put it in a sealed bottle, then we pressurize that bottle immediately using something called high-pressure pasteurization ... and that blocks out all of the oxygen for about 70 days,” he said.
Launch with Costco
He started selling his product at the Brookfield Farmers Market and would sell out the 150 bottles he was able to produce in the rental kitchen within two hours.
Since he began manufacturing the product in large quantities, it’s been distributed locally at Sendik’s Good Harvest Market, Maurer’s Urban Market and on June 29 a launch with Costco.
The launch with Costco was because of the Costco Roadshow Program, similar to a “Shark Tank interview process,” according to Brent, where about 10 businesses were invited to present in June 2019. Brent originally didn’t know about the program until he was contacted by Costco and later learned an employee entered him into it. The launch was originally planned for December; however, COVID-19 pushed the launch back.
“We were able to get a 16-store launch,” he said. “We’re in all Wisconsin locations and we’re also in kind of some sporadic locations — Illinois, Chicago, Minnesota, we also have some in Nebraska as well too.”
Orders online at www.drinkhealthyroots.com are shipped across the nation.
Brent said overall, looking back on his journey, starting as a small-scale local retailer and transitioning to a nationwide brand has been exciting.
“Looking back on everything and being only four years in business and going from kind of a small-scale farmers market-type company and only being able to make 100 bottles during each session, to now operating and selling — at Costco we did over 40,000 bottles for them last week — is truly surreal,” he said.
Brent said Crohn’s put him on a different personal path and he is proud to be where he is.
“A lot of doctors sometimes wrote me off, having my Crohn’s as severe as it was, I wasn’t really supposed to make it,” he said. “So just the fact that I was able to get through that alone is really exciting.”