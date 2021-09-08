WEST BEND – The Plan Commission approved a site plan Tuesday for the former Skate Country building at 1950 N. Main Street to be renovated by Habitat for Humanity, which plans to convert the building into a ReStore.
ReStores are sales locations for Habitat for Humanity, where they take donations and sell home improvement items. Proceeds from ReStores are used to fund Habitat for Humanity’s mission of providing shelter to those in need.
The Plan Commission approved the site plan unanimously, with conditions that a landscape plan be approved before a building permit is issued, that the planned chain link fence is switched to wood plan and a couple other small items.
Adam Hertel of American Architectural Group, who is involved in the project, said the conditions listed would not be an issue.
“From what that building looks like to what it’s going to be, it’s a step up,” Commissioner Mike Staral said.
The property is 2.3 acres. According to a report from Business and Development Planner James Reinke, Habitat for Humanity plans to renovate the building and exterior, as well as have a 20-foot by 50-foot outdoor sales area that will have a 12-foot fence around it. The parking lot will be repaired and restriped.