Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, center, walkes to federal court with his attorney Mark Davies, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 in San Jose, Calif. Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while he appeals a jury's verdict convicting him of deceiving investors and patients in a blood-testing hoax that he orchestrated with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)