Former Thiensville Chinese restaurant building to be razed

THIENSVILLE — The building that once housed East Sun Chinese Restaurant in Thiensville will soon be razed, after the Village Board Monday approved a contract with a company to demolish it.
The property at 305 N. Main St. is part of the village’s tax incremental financing district that was approved last September. In a TIF district, taxes that would normally go to taxing entities such as the village, school board and county, will go toward improvements within the district.
The TIF district was approved to help spur development in several key parcels in the district. Three different areas totaling about 15 acres are being eyed for the district: Four parcels south of Freistadt Road, east and north of Williamsburg Drive, and west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.
Four parcels north of Freistadt Road, east of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail, west of Main Street and south of Grand Avenue. It also includes a small piece of property just south of Freistadt Road. The largest of all at nearly 12 acres, this area is south of Freistadt Road, between Main Street and Green Bay Road, and north of Riverview Drive.
Village Administrator Colleen Landisch-Hansen said the village acquired the property last November. She said there is nothing planned for it right now, but that village officials would like to see it redeveloped.
East Sun Chinese Restaurant closed last fall.
The contract approved Monday is for $21,799 with Anderson Landscape and Maintenance of South Milwaukee. It was the lowest of the six bids submitted to the village.
“We were quite pleased with the low bid,” Thiensville Community Services and Public Works Director Andy LaFond told the board. “We didn’t expect it to be that low, actually.”
LaFond said the bid includes removing the building, a dumpster enclosure and a minimal amount of asbestos removal.
He said they will fill the site for now, until a decision is made on its future use. He said it’s important that they not turn it into green space in the interim, because the hard space that is there now will come into play for stormwater calculations.