PEWAUKEE — A former Waukesha County Community Technical College building could soon return to its former life as an apartment building.
The building was last used by WCTC for police in-service training, but now a developer is asking the village to return the property to a residential zoning, so it can become a complex with 10 two-bedroom units.
The Plan Commission is slated to consider the request when it meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
According to a staff memo, the village planner has no objections to the plans, and would only ask that commissioners request some basic conditions.
Commissioners are also expected to provide feedback to a developer who is seeking to turn 321 Riverside Drive, the site where the now vacant River Hills West Healthcare Center sits, into a residential in-fill development.
The site is just over 13.8 acres, and the developer wants to submit a residential subdivision plat with lots averaging 8,429 square feet in the area.