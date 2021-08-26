WEST BEND — West Bend celebrated its fourth new Kwik Trip location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
City officials, Kwik Trip employees, West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce members and the West Bend Fire Department were there to commemorate this new addition to the city. Miss Wisconsin 2021, Jennifer Schmidt, also stopped by to show her support for Kwik Trip and West Bend.
“I want to thank all of the employees for the work you’ve done and all the work you’re going to do,” Don Zietlow, the president and chief executive officer of La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, said at the ceremony. “I’d like to thank the city, and the mayor, for letting us build another store. You have a beautiful city and we will be good partners.”
Zietlow said the business has been around for 56 years and hopes to keep it going for another 50 years. He added that Kwik Trip currently has 32,000 employees, produces approximately 800,000 pounds of their own milk per day and bakes about 5.5 million doughnuts and cookies per week.
This newly constructed Kwik Trip at 1625 W. Washington St. officially opened for business last week. The site used to be home to Fleet Farm, but the building was demolished last year to make way for the 2,100-square-foot gas station with a 9,100 square-foot convenience store and car wash.
“This is our biggest build we have yet,” Carrie Wiggins, food service district leader for Kwik Trip, said.
According to Kwik Trip Public Relations Director John McHugh, this location features the newest layout and will provide more options for to-go meals.
Zietlow said Kwik Trip planned to build about 60 stores this year. He added that there are approximately 450 stores in Wisconsin, 125 stores in Iowa, 250 stores in Minnesota and two stores in Illinois currently. The company is planning on expanding to upper Michigan as well.
“Kwik Trip, as many of us know, is a great community partner,” Mayor Chris Jenkins said at the ceremony. “Kwik Trip has already gone above and beyond in their willingness to give back and that’s been great to see.”
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kwik Trip donated $1,000 to the Full Shelf Food Pantry in Washington County and donated another $1,000 to the West Bend Fire Department. Additionally, they also donated $500 to The American Legion in West Bend and $500 to the West Bend Library.
A fifth location is underway at the corner of East Paradise Drive and South River Road at 1300 E. Paradise Drive.