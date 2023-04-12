FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala on Oct. 30, 2019, in New York. Attorneys defending Fox in a defamation case related to false claims about the 2020 election withheld critical information about the role company founder Murdoch played at Fox News, a revelation that angered the judge when it came up at a hearing Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)