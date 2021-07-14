HARTFORD — The Hilldale Liquor location will soon become a Fox Bros. Liquor store under Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly.
Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly Operations Director Mike Olwig said the property’s lease became available on June 1. That same day, Fox Bros. took over the lease and began plans to open their own liquor store to replace Hilldale.
“We’re excited to expand the company,” Olwig said. “We want to give our customers a full liquor selection, so they can do all of their shopping at one location rather than running around to different stores.”
Olwig added that the Fox Bros. in Hartford is currently under renovation. Their decision to build a Fox Bros. Liquor to replace Hilldale Liquor is part of their remodeling, Olwig said.
Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly in Oconomowoc recently underwent a similar remodeling and reopened back in May. Olwig said the Hartford location will still be open to customers during this transition.
Fox Bros. Liquor will be located at 1536 E. Sumner St. near the Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly in Hartford at 1566 E.Sumner St.
The store has not yet announced when Fox Bros. Liquor will be opened for customers and Olwig did not give a specific time or date for when renovations on the store will be completed.