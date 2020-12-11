WAUKESHA – Plans for developments at the former Fox Run Shopping Center at the corner of St. Paul Avenue and Sunset Drive now include more details for an apartment complex.
The final site plan and architectural review for the Fox Den Apartments were approved at a Plan Commission meeting and will move on to the Common Council.
The Fox Den Apartments will include 16-unit, 24-unit and 32-unit buildings. All units will have a balcony or a patio and access to the units are through a common corridor. The buildings are two stories with underground parking and additional surface parking behind buildings to the north.
The Fox Run site will include five developable mixed-use lots within a tax incremental financing district.
Developments under construction at the site are a Landmark Credit Union, which proposed a new 3,586-square-foot branch building, and Ascension Hospital, which would be about 33,000 square feet.
If the apartments receive all of the approvals, the project is expected to break ground in spring 2021 with completion in early spring of 2022.