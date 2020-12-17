Fox Run redevelopment construction continues

WAUKESHA — Construction for the soon-to-be 33,000 square foot Ascension Hospital on the corner of Sunset Avenue and St. Paul Avenue in the southern section of the Fox Run Shopping Center redevelopment has made progress since it began construction in August.
The Ascension Hospital is tentatively scheduled to be completed in late 2021.
Also included in the redevelopment project are a Landmark Credit Union where a Denny’s restaurant was previously located. The Fox Den Apartments proposed for the site are expected to come before the Common Council for a vote. The apartments would be 72 units spread across three buildings.